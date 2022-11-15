SBS Russian

Media reports that Russian missiles hit a Polish village. The Pentagon is yet to confirm the information

SBS Russian

Residents watch a Kyiv apartment building in flames

An apartment block in Kyiv following the Russian missile attack, which struck cities across Ukraine. Source: AAP / Aleksandr Gusev

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 9:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday. The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. The Pentagon said it could not confirm those reports.

Published 16 November 2022 at 9:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

2022-11-15_14-53-35.png

Can suspending the REDcycle program be beneficial?

News Bulletin Russian

SBS News in Russian - 15.11.2022

Artwork - Cities of Skin.jpg

Singer Katya Pshenichner changed her stage name to Pshonka and released a new album

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.11.2022