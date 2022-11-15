Media reports that Russian missiles hit a Polish village. The Pentagon is yet to confirm the information
An apartment block in Kyiv following the Russian missile attack, which struck cities across Ukraine. Source: AAP / Aleksandr Gusev
Published 16 November 2022 at 9:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday. The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. The Pentagon said it could not confirm those reports.
