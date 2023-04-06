Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia

Indian-Australian paediatrician Dr Angraj Khillan in a white suit.

Indian-Australian paediatrician Dr Angraj Khillan says more needs to be done to boost the number of GPs in Australia. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

More than 60 GP practices across Australia have been forced to close in the last four years, according to the largest body representing family doctors. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages. It has described the closures as an immeasurable loss for patients, particularly in multicultural communities.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook  
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 07.04.2023

Sandler.jpg

'Inspire more girls to play chess': FIDE managers visited Melbourne and held master-classes for girls

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 06.04.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 06.04.2023