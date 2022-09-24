SBS Russian

Mobilisation: How to bring your family to Australia or help your family in Russia to avoid being sent to war

SBS Russian

Russia Ukraine

Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Source: AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2022 at 5:55pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS

Short guide on mobilisation in Russia: how to help relatives remotely, which Australian visas to apply for, and where to find credible information on current laws and regulations.

Published 24 September 2022 at 5:55pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian Program - Live 24.09.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 24.09.2022

SBS Russian (This week in Russia)

The US has repeatedly warned Russia about the consequences of a nuclear strike

Russia: Republican recruitment centre in Makhachkala

Free Buryatia Foundation: 'Of course, you can't call it PARTIAL mobilisation'