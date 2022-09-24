Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Mobilisation: How to bring your family to Australia or help your family in Russia to avoid being sent to war
Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Source: AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Published 24 September 2022 at 5:55pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Short guide on mobilisation in Russia: how to help relatives remotely, which Australian visas to apply for, and where to find credible information on current laws and regulations.
