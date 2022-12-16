SBS Russian

Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day

ANDREW GILES KALDOR CONFERENCE 2022

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 17 December 2022 at 9:10am
By Finn McHugh, Claire Slattery
Presented by Lera Shvets
Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, after Federal Labor scrapped a decision by the former Coalition government. Under the changes, councils will be able to hold the ceremonies between January 23 and 29, though the government says it still has a strong expectation they will be held on the public holiday.

