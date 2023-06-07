Mykhailo Podolyak on the explosion of the dam in Novaya Kakhovka: "Kyiv is not involved in this"

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 16, 2023. Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP/AAP Image

The United States is investigating who is behind the dam explosion at Nova Kakhovka. The White House is looking into reports that the blast was carried out by Russian forces, which last year occupied areas adjacent to the dam. He denies Kyiv's involvement in the explosion and blames the Kremlin.

