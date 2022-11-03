SBS Russian

New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks

SBS Russian

Kerry Chant NSW Health.jpg

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says there has been a noticeable rise in COVID cases and that is expected to lead a to a new wave of the virus within weeks Credit: NSW Health

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 9:02am
By Lin Evlin, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New South Wales has been warned that a fresh COVID-19 surge is beginning, prompted by the growing prominence of new sub-variants. Health officials are renewing their calls for people to get their booster shots and have a plan in place in the event of infection.

Published 4 November 2022 at 9:02am
By Lin Evlin, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

310094731_522413836560361_6831739603295854605_n.jpg

Zulya Kamalova will play a concert in Melbourne on November 12

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 02.11.22

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - Live 3.11.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 03.11.22