New fund launched to support women and girls in football
The Matildas celebrate after win at AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match October 29, 2023. Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images
After the success of the CommBank Matildas' at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Commonwealth Bank and Football Australia are launching a fund to support women and girls in football. It aims to attract and retain 50,000 female participants, providing grants of up to $5000 for community clubs to support female participation in the sport.
