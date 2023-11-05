New fund launched to support women and girls in football

Philippines vs Australia - AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The Matildas celebrate after win at AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match October 29, 2023. Credit: Will Russell/Getty Images

After the success of the CommBank Matildas' at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Commonwealth Bank and Football Australia are launching a fund to support women and girls in football. It aims to attract and retain 50,000 female participants, providing grants of up to $5000 for community clubs to support female participation in the sport.

