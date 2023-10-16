Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
New funding for vaccine could bring pain relief for thousands of people
Skin lesion symptom caused by shingles (Herpes zoster) Source: Getty / Felix Fernandez Gonzalez
The pain from shingles has been described as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like. Even once you've got over the disease, as many as one in five people suffer from post-herpetic neuralgia. But from next month ((1 Nov)), a vaccine will become available to eligible people via the National Immunisation Program.
