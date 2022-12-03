New law for 'foreign agents' in Russia came into effect

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
The Australian government has warned that there may be anti-Western sentiment following the spy poisoning saga. Source: AAP
Published 3 December 2022 at 1:34pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On December 1, 2022, a new law on 'foreign agents' came into effect in Russia. According to the law, anyone 'under foreign influence can now be enlisted as a 'foreign agent'.
Published 3 December 2022 at 1:34pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share