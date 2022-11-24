SBS Russian

New law on 'gay propaganda'. LGBT+ activists talk about the situation in Russia

Policemen detain an activist during a protest in Moscow on 26 August 2017. Under the new law, any action or information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality could incur a heavy fine. Source: Getty / AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:39am
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
A new law on a complete ban on "gay propaganda" passed the State Duma of the Russian Federation. We recall the story, which was released in April 2021, about how the representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community lived in Russia before this new law.

