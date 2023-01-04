New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Students at the University of New South Wales campus. Australia's net migration rates recovering following an increase in international students Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 5 January 2023 at 9:01am
By Emma Kellaway, Kath Landers
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS

After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday, indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. Underpinning the migration recovery is the rapid return of international students who are helping plug the gaps in Australia's stretched workforce.

