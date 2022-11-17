SBS Russian

New study examines medicinal cannabis treatment for people with autism

Marijuana or cannabis and treatment of autism concept photo. Figure of human brain lies on green leaves of cannabis plant near three-dimensional letters composing the word Autism on yellow background Source: iStockphoto / Shidlovski/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 18 November 2022 at 10:40am
By Deborah Groarke, Irina Burmistrova
Available in other languages

Medicinal cannabis has long been used for the relief of pain, commonly in cancer patients. But now there's a world-first study into the use of cannabis for autistic children, which researchers say showed promising results.

