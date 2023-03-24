SBS news in Russian — 24.03.2023

SBS news in Russian — 24.03.2023Play09:55 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.08MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS Russian.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesBeware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: ParamedicsПрограмма SBS Russian — эфир от 23.03.2023SBS news in Russian — 23.03.2023Can China be an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia? US reaction