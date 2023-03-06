Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter for addicts

Coronavirus Lockdown Still In Place In Wales

Used nitrous oxide cannisters discarded after a lockdown party in June 2020 in Cardiff in the United Kingdom Source: Getty / Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

A growing number of British doctors say they’re concerned by the volume of patients they see being damaged by nitrous oxide which is also known as laughing gas. They say unrestricted recreational use of the drug is leading to serious neurological damage and legislation is needed to restrict access.

