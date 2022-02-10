"No one can tell a woman where she can and cannot work"Play11:11 Source: Samuel BlancGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.2MB) Marine biologist Katya Ovsyanikova told SBS Russian about her work in the Antarctic and how it feels to be a woman in the areas where women were not previously allowed.Related podcasts:READ MORE'It's not about the length of your track, but rather its complexity'READ MOREKatya from Byron Bay saves snakes from people and people from snakesTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode