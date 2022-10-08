Nobel Peace Prize 2022: reactions and the work of 'Memorial'

Russia. Moscow. OCTOBER 7, 2022. A person walks past the entrance to the Moscow office of the Memorial human rights center (declared a foreign agent in Russia). The Russian human rights center Memorial, along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and Belarus human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Source: AAP / Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/Sipa USA
Published 8 October 2022 at 1:51pm
By Irina Burmistrova, Sima Tsyskin
Source: SBS
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Russian human rights organization "Memorial", the Belarusian human rights activist, chairman of the "Viasna" center Ales Byalyatsky and the Ukrainian organization "Center for the Rise of Freedom". How did the officials react to the decision of the Nobel Committee?
Published 8 October 2022 at 1:51pm
By Irina Burmistrova, Sima Tsyskin
Source: SBS
Share