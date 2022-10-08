Nobel Peace Prize 2022: reactions and the work of 'Memorial'

Russia. Moscow. OCTOBER 7, 2022. A person walks past the entrance to the Moscow office of the Memorial human rights center (declared a foreign agent in Russia). The Russian human rights center Memorial, along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and Belarus human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Source: AAP / Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/Sipa USA