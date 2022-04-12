Now there is a robot making pizza in a Sydney supermarket

Pizzabot in Sydney ALDI

Source: Supplied by Aldi Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anton Vinokourov, co-founder of Pizzabot, told SBS Russian how the pizza-robot was invented, where it can be found and why Italians loved the idea

Pizzabot in Sydney ALDI
Source: Aldi Australia
Pizzabot in Sydney ALDI
Source: Aldi Australia
Pizzabot in Sydney ALDI
Source: Aldi Australia
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode