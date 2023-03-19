How different cultures celebrate Nowruz, or Persian New Year

Nowruz

Nowruz Source: Pixabay

Nowruz, Nooruz, Nauryz, and Nawruz. These are the names for the same holiday: Persian New Year and the spring equinox day in the northern hemisphere on March 21.

This day is marked by over 300 million people in Iran, Central Asia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the Balkans, parts of India and Russia. It is celebrated by Uyghurs and Kurds. The tradition takes its roots in pre-Islamic times and the ancient Persian religion of Zoroastrianism.

In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly recognised March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz.

In this short feature, SBS Russian tells about some customs and traditions of celebrating it in Iran, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.
