SBS Russian

Dean Sewell: "I put those films from Russia into a box and remembered about them only 25 years later"

SBS Russian

1996_Sewell_008_022.jpg

Russian orthodox wedding inside of the Rostov Kremlin, Russia.Dean Sewell/Oculi Credit: Dean Sewell/Oculi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:11am
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS

One of the leading Australian photographers and co-founder of Oculi told SBS Russian about his life and work in Russia back in 1996.

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:11am
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

daw-banner-2021b.png

'Dementia is something you can live with. It just takes some adjustments'

Anti-war protests in Sydney and Russian cities

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian Program - Live 22.09.2022

Dr. Alexey Muraviev

Mobilization. 'It will be a crash test for Russian authorities'