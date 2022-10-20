SBS Russian

One in six Australian children living in poverty ahead of federal Budget

Anglicare Australia says all of its emergency relief services are seeing an increase in need Source: Getty / Herlanzer Tenhue / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Published 21 October 2022 at 10:42am
By Deborah Groarke, Svetlana Printcev
With the federal Budget just days away, and Anti-Poverty Week in full swing, there's an increased focus on cost of living pressures. Anglicare Australia have a new report that they say shows the full extent of the crisis.

