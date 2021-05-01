Orthodox Easter: "On this day, birds sing and stones rejoice"
Cakes and Eggs to celebrate Orthodox Easter Source: Getty
"To come only to the Processional cross is the same as to buy a ticket to Hermitage, where they have lots of treasures, but to look at the lock and leave", - says the regent of the cathedral in Brisbane Anna Bigdan. Only in the church you are able to fully experience and share joy of the Easter holiday, believes Anna. She explains Holy Saturday and its rituals and the intriguing service on the eve of Easter.
