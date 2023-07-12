Outcomes of the NATO Summit; A new military aid package from Australia

Anthony Albanese said Australia remained steadfast in its commitment to support Ukraine Credit: ABACA / PA

On the last day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries and the President of Ukraine signed the Declaration on Military Assistance and Security Guarantees for Ukraine. Australia will supply Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster vehicles. Melinda Herring, an expert at the Atlantic Council, spoke about her assessment of the results of the NATO summit.

