Parents of Australians who had Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines still 'locked out' of country

Haroon Iqbal (right) with his mother and father (left)

Haroon Iqbal (right) with his mother and father (left) who he longs to be reunited with in Australia. Source: Supplied

Parents of Australian citizens and permanent residents who had no choice about which vaccine they received in their home nations are now struggling to enter the country, despite immediate family members being allowed to apply for a travel exemption. Australia’s lack of approval - or conditional age approval - of Chinese and Russian-made vaccines that are popular overseas, means many are still subject to travel caps and 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

