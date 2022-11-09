SBS Russian

Dealing with the stigma of perinatal anxiety and depression

SBS Russian

Cathy Ngo's son Hendrick (Supplied).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2022 at 10:58am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Being a new parent can be a joyful and exciting time. But there can be stigma associated with those who are dealing with perinatal depression. Combining this with the pressure of meeting cultural expectations can be especially challenging.

Published 10 November 2022 at 10:58am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sandarmokh.png

Presentation of Dmitriev's book "Sandarmokh, the Place of Memory" will be held in Sydney

Labrador dog looks interested at food on barbecue.

#6 Koo-koo, kookaburra! Food

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 09.11.22

DSC_4475-1500x1500.jpg

Tips on choosing a profile photo to get your LinkedIn profile job search ready