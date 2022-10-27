SBS Russian

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

SBS Russian

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton delivers his Budget Reply Speech Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 10:03am
By Claire Slattery, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS

The Federal Opposition leader has used his first budget reply speech to lay Australia's economic woes at the feet of the Federal Government. Peter Dutton says the Labor Government's first budget was a "missed opportunity" to help struggling Australians with the cost of living. Mr Dutton also accused the Government of walking away from a key election promise on power bills, and urged a debate on nuclear technology to help alleviate the energy crisis.

Published 28 October 2022 at 10:03am
By Claire Slattery, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Unhappy child

#5. On domestic violence. The impact on children

Dr Leonid Petrov

Re-election of Xi Jinping. 'A new era of dictators has already begun'

Winners and losers in the NSW budget

Economist Gennadi Kazakevitch on the new federal budget

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - live 27.10.2022