PM denies electric vehicles policy backflip
Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Toyota Hydrogen Centre in Altona, Melbourne, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Source: AAP
A Labor policy on electric vehicles was blasted by Scott Morrison at the 2019 election - now, he's denying that support for the electric industry is a massive backflip, after announcing a new $250 million strategy to help Australians transition to electric cars. The government says technology has changed and it's hoping to get 1,7 million electric cars on the road by the end of this decade. But industry groups warn the policy - which rules out subsidies or tax incentives - means many Australians won't be able to afford them in the first place.
