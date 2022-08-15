PM is Madrid-bound for NATO talks

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon board the plane to Europe for a Nato Leaders' Summit

The shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's increasing military and economic assertion is expected to dominate NATO talks this week in Spain. The meeting of the security alliance brings together the leaders of the United States and European nations. But this year Australia has been offered a special invitation as part of an Asia Pacific delegation.

