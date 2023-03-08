Podolyak on explosions at the Nord stream gas pipeline: 'This would not be beneficial for Kyiv'

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP/AAP Image

The US intelligence believes that some “pro-Ukrainian group” may be behind the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, The New York Times reported, citing sources. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, told SBS that such attack wouldn't be beneficial for Kyiv.

