Police renew water and road safety messaging for the summer

Surf Life Savers monitor swimmers and conditions at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Source: AAP

Police have issued new public messaging urging people to be safe and sensible on roads and in the water this month, following an alarming increase in road accident deaths and preventable drowning deaths this summer. It comes as four university students from Canberra launch the Refugee and Migrant Swimming Project - a not-for-profit initiative to teach water safety and swimming skills to the territory's refugee and migrant population.

