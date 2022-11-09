Presentation of Dmitriev's book "Sandarmokh, the Place of Memory" will be held in Sydney

“Sandarmokh, the Place of Memory” by historian, head of Karelian branch of Merorial organisation and now political prisoner, Yury Dmitriev contains the list of names and brief information about people brutally killed in 1937 in Karelian forest Sandarmokh near Medvezhyegorsk.
Фото с обложки книги "Место памяти Сандармох" Credit: Photo credit: E. A. Kuznetsova (cover design)
Published 10 November 2022 at 9:16am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On Friday, November 11, a presentation of Yuri Dmitriev's book "Sandarmokh, the Place of Memory" will be held in Sydney. We talked to one of the speakers, historian Leonid Petrov.
Published 10 November 2022 at 9:16am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share