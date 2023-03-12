Protests in Moldova: Fears that it was pro-Russia attempt to destabilise the country

Moldovan riot police form a line to prevent people from leaving a designated area during a protest in Moldova, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Source: AAP / Aurel Obreja/AP

Thousands of people have gathered in the Moldovan capital at a protest, with demonstrators criticising the pro-European government for a steep rise in the cost of living. President Maya Sandu talks about Moscow's attempts to destabilise the situation.

