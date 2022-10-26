SBS Russian

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Return plate on display on the back of a car Credit: mycar Tyre & Auto

Published 27 October 2022 at 8:31am
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Svetlana Printcev
Drivers who have experienced trauma are being encouraged to let others know that they are ready to return to the roads. A new initiative is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel following a car accident, with a plate that can go on the car indicating to other drivers to be patient or show empathy and understanding.

