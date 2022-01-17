Rallies in support of Memorial and political prisoners took place in Australia and New Zealand on the anniversary of Navalny's arrest

Protest in support of Memorial and political prisoners took place in Brisbane

На акцию в Брисбене собрались не только русскоязычные участники, но и австралийцы, которые знают о "Мемориале" и хотят поддержать его Source: Photo Credit: Uliana Iudovina

On the eve of the anniversary of the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia, representatives of the Russian community held rallies in support of political prisoners and the Russia's civil rights group Memorial.

