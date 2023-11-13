Research suggests migrants can be part of the solution to the housing shortage

HOUSING STOCK

Properties for rent in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Higher interest rates have failed to cool the housing market in many parts of the country - as rents continue to rise amid low supply. But what role is migration playing as numbers hit record levels? New analysis from property research group CoreLogic says there is untapped potential the country could access with Australia's growing population

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RusDom160.jpg

The Russian House in Melbourne turns 60

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 14.11.2023

Kriv 11.jpg

Melbourne artist Margarita Krivitskaya: 'The only way in art is forward'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — 13.11.2023