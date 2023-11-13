Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Research suggests migrants can be part of the solution to the housing shortage
Properties for rent in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Higher interest rates have failed to cool the housing market in many parts of the country - as rents continue to rise amid low supply. But what role is migration playing as numbers hit record levels? New analysis from property research group CoreLogic says there is untapped potential the country could access with Australia's growing population
