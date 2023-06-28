Residents concerned over noise levels from new Badgerys Creek airport

WESTERN SYDNEY AIRPORT FLIGHTS

A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, of preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney Airport, that have been released, ahead of its scheduled opening in three years.. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

The much-anticipated flight paths for Australia's newest international airport have been released publicly. Experts say some residents living in a 20-kilometre stretch of land near the new airport at Badgerys Creek in Sydney's west will experience noise levels around 70 decibels once operations begin in late 2026.

