Rising interest rates and repayment crunch squeezes homeowners

Many householders are heading for a 'mortgage cliff' (Getty)

Many householders are heading for a 'mortgage cliff' Source: Getty / CreativaImages

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Home loan repayments are hitting households harder than ever, taking up a bigger portion of household income. It's since the cash rate increased from 0.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent throughout much of 2022 and the first half of 2023. While some people initially avoided rate hikes with low fixed interest rates, hundreds of thousands of Australian households will bear the brunt of their fixed term rates expiring in 2023 and 2024.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Copy of 2 WAY WEBSITE HEADER (20).jpg

Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'The Israelis believed that the army, police and special services would protect them'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 9.10.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 09.10.2023

CATS-2.jpg

SBS Cats: How to adopt two cats, four dogs and five sheep