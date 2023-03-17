The work of "Rivers without boundaries": Convince Putin, negotiate with oligarchs and invite the Princess Royal to an expedition

Evgeniy Simonov, UNSW researcher and ecological activist, on his first trip tp China in 2002. Supplied by Evgeniy Simonov

SBS Russian talked to Evgeny Simonov, UNSW researcher and ecological activist, about the international coalition "Rivers Without Boundaries" and its work to protect rivers in Russia, China, Mongolia and around the world.

'Foreign agent' in Russia, researcher in Australia: Activist sets up group to study environmental impact of Ukraine war

