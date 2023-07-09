Robodebt Commissioner recommends civil and criminal charges

ROBODEBT ROYAL COMMISSION REPORT

The Commissioner for the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme Catherine Holmes delivers her report to the Governor General David Hurley at Government House in Canberra, Friday, July 7, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt scheme has handed down its report into the unlawful program that sent incorrect debt letters to people on welfare. Commissioner Catherine Holmes wrote the government scheme was crude and cruel and key government ministers and departmental staff failed in their duties, including Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

