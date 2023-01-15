SBS Russian

Russia hit a residential building in Dnipro: 30 dead,75 wounded

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Rescuers recover a cage with a pet among the rubble of a damaged residential building hit by shelling in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, 14 January 2023, amid Russia's invasion. Source: EPA / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA/AAP Image

Published 16 January 2023 at 9:31am, updated 3 hours ago at 9:33am
Russian missiles came down on Ukrainian cities in a major attack yesterday, killing at least 30 in a strike on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro.

