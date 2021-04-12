"Russia Washed in Blood": Conversation with the author of the translation Kevin Windle and the author's granddaughter Elena Govor

For the first time, a novel "Russia Washed in Blood" has been translated into English. We talked to the ANU scholars Kevin Windle and Elena Govor, who translated the book, written by Elena's grandfather, Artyom Vesyoly. This podcast is available in Russian only.

