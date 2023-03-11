Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Russian "foreign agents" appealing to the Parliament of Georgia
Poster of Daria Serenko, foreign agent in Russia and one of the leaders of Feminist Antiwar Resistance group. Photo from personal Facebook page
This week, thousands protested in Georgia against a proposed "foreign agents" law. Russian citizens, recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russia as foreign agents, addressed the Parliament of Georgia in an official letter in support for the protesters. SBS Russian talked to Canberra-based Evgeniy Simonov, who was proclaimed "a foreign agent" by the Ministry of Justice of Russia and who also signed the letter.
Share