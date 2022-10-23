SBS Russian

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate by using 'a dirty bomb'

SBS Russian

Ukraine.png

People remove debris at a residential area hit by shelling in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, where there were Russian missile strikes on 23 October 2022 Source: AAP / AAP, EPA / Hannibal Hanschke

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 10:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS

In calls with French, British, and Turkish counterparts, Russia's defence minister said Ukraine could escalate the war by using a "dirty bomb" — allegations Ukraine has labelled "absurd".

Published 24 October 2022 at 10:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program  
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS News in Russian - 24.10.2022

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Will there be a recession in Australia?

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Stanislav Prokhorov

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - live 22.10.2022