Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate by using 'a dirty bomb'
People remove debris at a residential area hit by shelling in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, where there were Russian missile strikes on 23 October 2022 Source: AAP / AAP, EPA / Hannibal Hanschke
Published 24 October 2022 at 10:45am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
In calls with French, British, and Turkish counterparts, Russia's defence minister said Ukraine could escalate the war by using a "dirty bomb" — allegations Ukraine has labelled "absurd".
