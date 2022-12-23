SBS Russian

Russian MP files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: EPA / EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Published 24 December 2022 at 9:51am
A St Petersburg politician Nikita Yuferev appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office with a demand to initiate a criminal case against Vladimir Putin under an article about the spread of "fake news" about the Russian army.

