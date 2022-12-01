SBS Russian

SBS Russian program — Live 01.12.2022

SBS Russian

Artist Irina Iris

Artist Irina Iris Source: Supplied / Supplied by Irina Iris

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2022 at 2:35pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You can listen to SBS Russian program live on the radio, on our website and on the SBS Radio app. If you missed the broadcast, don't worry: now you can listen to the recorded programs any time on any podcast platform: https://podfollow.com/sbs-russian.

Published 1 December 2022 at 2:35pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 1.12.2022

Socceroos fans in Qatar .jpg

The Socceroos have qualified for the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh says banks are open to product re-designs to prevent financial abuse (AAP)

Australia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuse

Colorful light trail following the way between pine trees at night.

#9 Koo-koo, kookaburra! The story of Rainbow Serpent