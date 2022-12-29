SBS Russian

SBS Russian program — Live 29.12.2022

SBS Russian

Artist Irina Iris

Artist Irina Iris Source: Supplied / Supplied by Irina Iris

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You can listen to SBS Russian program live on the radio, on our website and on the SBS Radio app. If you missed the broadcast, don't worry: now you can listen to the recorded programs any time on any podcast platform: https://podfollow.com/sbs-russian.

Published 29 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

Принесший неожиданную и шокирующую войну, 2022-й год стал испытанием во многих отношениях

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 29.12.2022

President of the Victoria Chess Association Leonid Sandler

2022 in review: Leonid Sandler on the main chess events