SBS Russian

'I wanted to find like-minded people': Business club for Russian-speaking entrepreneurs founded in Melbourne

SBS Russian

316688173_2688538181278098_4296999258353922938_n.jpg

Фотография со второй встречи Бизнес Клуба в Мельбурне Credit: Supplied by Katerina Rzhevskaia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 9:07am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with the founder of the Business Club for Russian-speaking entrepreneurs in Melbourne, Katerina Rzhevskaia.

Published 30 November 2022 at 9:07am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

316176447_1818707638475038_447162358463856358_n.jpg
Организаторы Бизнес Клуба в Мельбурне Катерина Ржевская, Екатерина Тютина и Виктория Шлегель Credit: Supplied by Katerina Rzhevskaia
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PXL_20210430_061532165.PORTRAIT.jpg

Founder of IELTS school: our teachers in Ukraine faced technical problems

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 29.11.22

315519516_464820302450650_1005065617100020183_n.jpg

Katya Arzhanaya entered the top 5 at the World Food Championships 2022

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 28.11.2022