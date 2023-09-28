Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Russian travellers rescued in Australia after their inflatable catamaran was attacked by Cookiecutter sharks
Евгений Ковалевский, руководитель экспедиции. Credit: Фото предоставлено из личного архива путешественников
Two Russian sailors and a French tourist have been plucked to safety after their inflatable catamaran was attacked by Cookiecutter sharks off the Queensland coast and began sinking. SBS Russian talked to one of the sailors, the head of the Russian expedition, Evgeny Kovalevsky, and also to those people who coordinated the entire rescue operation from land.
