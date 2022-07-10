Russians in Australia: where do they live, how much do they earn?

Census Explorer

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS launched the tool based on 2021 Census data. We studied data on people who speak Russian. This is a Russian language content.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode