Ecologist Eugene Simonov: Why the environmental organisation of Sakhalin was proclaimed a foreign agent

RUSSIA RETREATS

Women, bundled against the cold and snow, sell fish at a market in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, capital of the eastern island of Sakhalin, Russia, Nov. 24, 1998. Source: AP / MISHA JAPARIDZE/AP/ AAP Image

Published 20 December 2022 at 9:20am
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"The Sakhalin Environmental Watch" and "The Center for the Conservation of Salmon Species", the two related organizations, were declared foreign agents in Russia. Environmental activist from Canberra, Eugene Simonov talked to SBS Russian about the important work of these organizations.

