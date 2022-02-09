Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang

two women chatting in a pub

Source: Pexels Elevate

Fancy having a Bikkie for brekkie, or a barbie? Australian slang can leave some people scratching their heads in confusion.

Mastering the English language may not necessarily mean you’ll understand Aussie slang.

In the second episode of the "
Australia Explained
" podcast, you’ll come to know the trademarks of the Australian dialect.

Learn about some of the best known (or not known) slang words, as well as why different parts of the country have their own accents. 

You can listen to the episode here:

LISTEN TO
Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang image

Sanga или bikkie? Всё про австралийский сленг

SBS Russian

02/02/202211:30


Dr Alexandra Aikhenvald, professor at Central Queensland University, is one of the leading field linguists in the world. Alexandra explained the socio-economic reasons behind various Australian accents, and shared some of her own favourite words and expressions. 

Dr Ksenia Gnevsheva is a senior lecturer at the Australian National University. In this episode, Ksenia talked about the difference between the Australian, British and American accents, and also explained how some of the traits of the Australian mentality influenced the local slang.

Kerri-Lee Harding from
NITV Radio
shared some of the Indigenous words and expressions used every day in slang by First Nations people.

Listen to all episodes of
Australia Explained
in
Apple Podcasts
,
Google Podcasts
, or
Spotify
. 

Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for
SBS Arabic24
You can also listen to the podcast in 
Filipino
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.

