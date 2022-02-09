Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang

Mastering the English language may not necessarily mean you’ll understand Aussie slang.





In the second episode of the " Australia Explained " podcast, you’ll come to know the trademarks of the Australian dialect.





Learn about some of the best known (or not known) slang words, as well as why different parts of the country have their own accents.





You can listen to the episode here:





Sanga или bikkie? Всё про австралийский сленг





Dr Alexandra Aikhenvald, professor at Central Queensland University, is one of the leading field linguists in the world. Alexandra explained the socio-economic reasons behind various Australian accents, and shared some of her own favourite words and expressions.





Dr Ksenia Gnevsheva is a senior lecturer at the Australian National University. In this episode, Ksenia talked about the difference between the Australian, British and American accents, and also explained how some of the traits of the Australian mentality influenced the local slang.





Kerri-Lee Harding from NITV Radio shared some of the Indigenous words and expressions used every day in slang by First Nations people.



